SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 929 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 78.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 98.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HNI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,394. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.69 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

