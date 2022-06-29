SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,699 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 69,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $588.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

