SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,160,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 124,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,487,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 557.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.55%.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.