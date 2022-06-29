SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

VSTO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

