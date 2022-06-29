SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 7,857 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Gannett worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gannett by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 8,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,035. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $420.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.37.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $748.08 million for the quarter.

GCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 347,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

