SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,691 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

