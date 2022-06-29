SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,501 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 231,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BHE traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $778.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $636.08 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

