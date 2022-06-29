Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.94

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 3628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

