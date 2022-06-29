Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.94

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 3628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.35.
Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumco (SUOPY)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.