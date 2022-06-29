Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 4.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $78,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.01. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

