Stride (NYSE:LRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.25

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 6882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Stride alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stride by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stride by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.