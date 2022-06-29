Strategic Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 340,067 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,618,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,276,000 after acquiring an additional 145,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,392,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.53. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.