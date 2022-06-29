Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 6.2% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,687. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

