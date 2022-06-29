Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Strategic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. 1,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,653. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27.

