Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Strategic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,131. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

