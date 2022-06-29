Strategic Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

TLH stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.86. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,997. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.41.

