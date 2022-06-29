Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,601.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

PTMC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,682 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.