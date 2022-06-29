Strategic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

