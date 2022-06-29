StockNews.com Upgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Buy

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,799. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toro by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,470,000 after acquiring an additional 661,588 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Toro by 13.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Toro by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

