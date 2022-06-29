StockNews.com Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $672.95.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $457.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.71. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.