StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

