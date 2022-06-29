StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,563 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 167,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 104,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.