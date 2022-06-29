StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAYGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,563 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 167,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 104,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.