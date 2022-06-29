Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) & Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Critical Comparison

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 23.13% 15.16% 1.60% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $242.93 million 7.16 $74.64 million $2.24 26.55 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Albina Community Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. The company operates through 73 full service banking center locations in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Albina Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

