Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 28th (AERI, ARTNA, BRT, CAR, CBRE, CPSI, DOV, FE, FHI, INTT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 28th:
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
