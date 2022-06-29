Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 28th (AERI, ARTNA, BRT, CAR, CBRE, CPSI, DOV, FE, FHI, INTT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 28th:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

