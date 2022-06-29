STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 6,323.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,303,000 after purchasing an additional 302,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.96. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,886. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.71.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

Several research firms have commented on STE. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

