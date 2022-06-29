Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.9% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 147,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,411. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

