Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $585,876.95 and $97,401.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00178398 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.91 or 0.01227091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

