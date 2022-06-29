Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.10

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.10 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.55). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.39.
About Standard Chartered (LON:STAB)
Read More
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.