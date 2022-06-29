StaFi Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, StaFi has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and $1.96 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

