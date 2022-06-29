St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

IMCG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. 366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,050. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.