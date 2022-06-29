St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 995 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,638. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.