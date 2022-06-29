St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 947 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 758,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 55,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. 294,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,149,055. The stock has a market cap of $272.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

