St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 488 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, hitting $247.19. 62,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.53.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

