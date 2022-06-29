St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 666.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. 24,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

