St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,958. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

