St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 545.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. 36,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,782. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

