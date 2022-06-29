St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

