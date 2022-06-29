St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in American Water Works by 2,213.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in American Water Works by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in American Water Works by 22.2% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.90. 7,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.39. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

