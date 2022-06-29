Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $426.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

