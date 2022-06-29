Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.56

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 334249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

