Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands makes up about 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Spectrum Brands worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,560. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 68.02%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

