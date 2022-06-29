SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,963,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.
SDY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.96. 48,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
