SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

