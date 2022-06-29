SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 828.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 540,092 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $45.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

