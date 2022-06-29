SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 27,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.