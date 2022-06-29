SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 203,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 548,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPAB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,312. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.