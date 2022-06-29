SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 203,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 548,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter.
SPAB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,312. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $30.39.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.