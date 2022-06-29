SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $112.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.