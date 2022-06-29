SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.55. 337,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,062,131. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.