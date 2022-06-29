SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

