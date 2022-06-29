SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 17.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.41% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $121,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,238,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $309.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.