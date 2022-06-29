SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Tops $13,353.26

SparksPay (SPK) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $13,353.26 and $56.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000470 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,384,827 coins and its circulating supply is 11,064,532 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.